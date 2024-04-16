Wearing sunglasses, a hoodie and shorts, Russell Wilson arrived at the Steelers' facility on Tuesday for the start of Pittsburgh's voluntary offseason workouts. Fellow quarterback and offseason acquisition Justin Fields was also present as the 2024 Steelers took the field for the first time.

Wilson and Fields headlined what was an eventful start of free agency for the Steelers, who also acquired former Ravens Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Queen, defensive backs Donte Jackson and DeShon Elliott, RB/WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, and wideouts Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins.

A nine-time Pro Bowler in Seattle, Wilson is eager to prove that he is still a top-tier player after a rocky two years in Denver. Fields, a former first-round pick who made 26 starts in Chicago, is expected to learn from Wilson, a player he emulated growing up. Fields is also expected to provide quality depth while possibly being the Steelers' future at the position.

Quarterback position aside, the Steelers had a number of other notable players in town for the start of voluntary workouts. Pittsburgh is hoping to build off of last year's strong finish that led to a 10-7 record and wild card playoff berth. This season, the Steelers are looking to end the franchise's seven-year drought without a postseason win.

"It's really important to be here," tight end Pat Freiermuth told the team's website. "Just getting back here, seeing familiar faces, building off of what we did last year, making the playoffs and stuff."

"Any time Coach T is leading the meeting, you get that fire built in you," added outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. "It was awesome to see him. It was awesome to be back with all of the guys.

"We've got a lot of new guys, a lot of new faces, so coming in and seeing those guys is awesome. I am looking forward to building the team camaraderie during the OTAs."