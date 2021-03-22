While he remains unsigned, Antonio Brown does not appear to be worried about his current situation. The former All-Pro receiver exuded confidence when asked whether or not he will be back with the Buccaneers for the 2021 season.

Brown also spoke on behalf of running back Leonard Fournette, who is also still on the open market after joining the Buccaneers last season. Both Brown and Fournette scored touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Tampa Bay went 7-0 with Fournette in the starting lineup last season. The Buccaneers went 4-0 with Brown -- who caught 53 of 74 targets for 564 yards and six touchdowns in 11 total games last season -- in the starting lineup.

"Me and playoff Lenny [are] gonna work this out," Brown said via Instagram.

While Brown and Fournette may ultimately re-sign with Tampa, ESPN Radio host John Clayton recently told 93.7 "The Fan" in Pittsburgh that Russell Wilson is still trying to get the Seahawks to sign Brown. Wilson publicly lobbied for Seattle to sign Brown before the Buccaneers ultimately signed him six weeks into the 2020 season. Brown and Wilson worked out together last offseason.

"I think that with our culture and how our culture is, with Coach [Pete] Carroll, with the teammates that we have, the men that we have and the growth, I think, if he does play football, I think this is a great place," Wilson said of Brown shortly before he signed with the Buccaneers. "If he does play again, I think this is a place that he'll grow a lot as a man as well."

Antonio Brown TB • WR • 81 TAR 62 REC 45 REC YDs 483 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

The Buccaneers and Seahawks would both be ideal situations for Brown. While he still proved to be a highly-effective player last season, Brown should not be considered a No. 1 option on a team with Super Bowl aspirations. He is a perfect No. 3 receiver, however, a fact that was reinforced during the Buccaneers' championship run. Brown's presence last season helped open things up for teammates Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, and Scotty Miller. Brown also embraced his spot as a role player while not making himself a distraction during his first year in Tampa.

In Seattle, Brown could help complement D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who combined to catch 183 passes for 2,537 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. Brown would also help replace David Moore, Seattle's former No. 3 receiver who recently signed with the Panthers.

Furthermore, Seattle signing Brown would surely help improve the relationship between Wilson and the franchise, a relationship that could certainly use some mending before the start of the 2021 season.