Richard Sherman said early this offseason he expected to wait until after the draft to find a new NFL home. Two months have passed, and the former All-Pro cornerback is still without a team for the 2021 campaign. But that doesn't mean there isn't a lurking market for the longtime Seahawks and recent 49ers starter. According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, the Saints are among potential landing spots for the veteran defensive back, who has "multiple suitors" with training camp around the corner.

New Orleans now has nearly $10 million in salary cap space after extending right tackle Ryan Ramczyk with a lucrative new deal, per Triplett, and probably isn't done perusing the free agent market. Sherman, 33, had been speculated as a potential Saints target earlier this year, and the team could still be in search of corner help after cutting starter Janoris Jenkins in free agency. As of now, C.J. Gardner-Johnson is slated to start opposite Marshon Lattimore on the outside.

Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowler released by San Francisco in February, told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith this offseason that he plans to play two more seasons with a contender. He later echoed the stance, telling Bloomberg.com that he's being patient in free agency in hopes of landing with a "team that's competing for a championship."

The Saints would seem to qualify, considering they've won four straight NFC South titles, though they're also entering a new era at quarterback, with Drew Brees retired. As ProFootballTalk noted, Raiders coach Jon Gruden publicly flirted with the idea of adding Sherman prior to free agency, but Las Vegas has not been linked to the veteran since. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have admitted to contacting Sherman about a potential reunion, though no contract talks have seemingly materialized to this point.

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan proposes the Cowboys as another logical landing spot for Sherman, who has a history with new Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The Cowboys, who just this week were announced as the featured team on the 2021 edition of "Hard Knocks," added several defensive backs in April's draft but could still use proven depth on the outside. They're also widely considered favorites to win the NFC East.