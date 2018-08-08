Saints star explains how one play would've kept Eagles from winning the Super Bowl

The Eagles picked up their first Super Bowl win in franchise history back in February after knocking off the Patriots 41-33. However, according to Alvin Kamara, it's a win that would have never happened if the Vikings wouldn't have pulled off one of the most improbable plays in NFL history just three weeks earlier.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, the Saints running back said his team would have crushed the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game last season, a game that New Orleans would have been playing in if the Minneapolis Miracle hadn't happened.

Basically, if that one play didn't happen, Kamara believes the Saints would have been playing in the Super Bowl and not the Eagles.

"We'd beat the s--t out of [the Eagles] cause we was rolling," Kamara said. "If we won [against the Vikings], I knew nobody was gonna stop us cause we came all the way back."

Kamara and the Saints came 10 seconds away from getting to the NFC title game, but it didn't happen, because Case Keenum hit Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard game-winning touchdown that gave Minnesota a stunning 29-24 win and left the Saints absolutely deflated.

"It's a certain point where you f--king just do everything could do, and sh-- still don't go your way," Kamara said. "That's how I felt about that game. I felt like we did everything. We came all the way back, and then sh-- just happened like that. That's like some one-in-a-million-type sh--."

The end of the game was so crazy that Kamara was as much in shock as he was upset.

"I couldn't even be mad," the 2017 offensive rookie of the year said. "I was mad, of course, but it was like how does that even f--king happen? That's not even real. It's almost not realistic, like what the f--k?"

After beating the Saints, the Vikings ended up getting thrashed 38-7 against the Eagles in the NFC title game.

With the Saints returning nearly every key player from a team that went 11-5 last season, Kamara has high hopes for 2018, and it doesn't sound like he's going to let the Vikings get in New Orleans' way again.

"We know what the standard is," Kamara said. "So, yeah, f--k Minnesota."

Kamara will actually get a chance this season to back up his trash-talk against both teams. The Saints will travel to Minnesota for a Sunday night game in Week 8, before hosting the Eagles in Week 11.