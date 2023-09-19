New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury in their Week 2 comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, and while many expect him to miss New York's next matchup against the San Francisco 49ers this Thursday night, Giants head coach Brian Daboll is not ruling him out just yet.

"I'm not saying that he's out yet," said Daboll, via SNY. "He's a quick healer. I'm not saying he's in, he's out. We're going to take it all the way up with him to Thursday, but he feels a lot better today."

An MRI this week showed that Barkley suffered an "ordinary" ankle sprain, according to ESPN. It reports Barkley could miss three weeks, while NFL Media reports he's more week-to-week.

Against the Cardinals, Barkley rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. He also caught six passes for 29 yards and another touchdown as the Giants rallied from a 20-0 deficit to win, 31-28. However, the star running back did not finish the game after hurting his ankle when getting twisted up on a fourth-quarter tackle, then requiring assistance to limp off the field.

The Pro Bowl back led the Giants with 23 offensive touches at the time of his injury, which prompted Barkley to remain on the ground after initial attempts to walk on his own. He then slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration after taking a seat on the bench. Trainers could be seen taping his ankle after he left the field, and he walked gingerly while on the sidelines.

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 29 Yds 114 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The sixth-year veteran signed a one-year contract worth up to $11 million to return to New York this offseason, fresh off a career year under Daboll. Injuries, however, have plagued him throughout his career, most notably during a 2019-2021 stretch in which the Penn State product missed 20 combined games due to different ankle and knee ailments.

If Barkley misses this week or multiple games, Daboll will have to rely on his other backs to step up.