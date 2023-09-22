New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury during their Week 2 comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals, and it will cause him to miss Thursday night's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. While ESPN initially reported Barkley suffered an "ordinary" ankle sprain, more details were revealed recently.

This week, Barkley told Amazon Prime's Taylor Rooks that he suffered a high ankle sprain, but that it's not as severe as it could have been. High ankle sprains can take longer to heal, but the Giants do have a long week for him to recover before they face off against the Seattle Seahawks next Monday night.

To the surprise of many, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was not quick to rule Barkley out for Week 3.

"I'm not saying that he's out yet," Daboll said on Tuesday, via SNY. "He's a quick healer. I'm not saying he's in, he's out. We're going to take it all the way up with him to Thursday, but he feels a lot better today."

ESPN initially reported that Barkley could miss three weeks due to his injury, while NFL Media reported the running back is more week-to-week.

Against the Cardinals, Barkley rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. He also caught six passes for 29 yards and another touchdown as the Giants rallied from a 20-0 deficit to win, 31-28. However, the star running back did not finish the game after hurting his ankle when getting twisted up on a fourth-quarter tackle, then requiring assistance to limp off the field.

The Pro Bowl back led the Giants with 23 offensive touches at the time of his injury, which prompted Barkley to remain on the ground after initial attempts to walk on his own. He then slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration after taking a seat on the bench. Trainers could be seen taping his ankle after he left the field, and he walked gingerly while on the sidelines.

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 29 Yds 114 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The sixth-year veteran signed a one-year contract worth up to $11 million to return to New York this offseason, fresh off a career year under Daboll. Injuries, however, have plagued him throughout his career, most notably during a 2019-2021 stretch in which the Penn State product missed 20 combined games due to different ankle and knee ailments.

If Barkley misses multiple games, Daboll will have to rely on his other backs to step up. For a breakdown on New York's current situation at running back, click here.