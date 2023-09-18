Saquon Barkley helped propel the Giants to a historic comeback win over the Cardinals Sunday, scoring twice and gaining a late first down to set up the go-ahead field goal. However, the star running back did not finish the game as he suffered an ankle injury after getting twisted up on a fourth-quarter tackle, then requiring assistance to limp off the field.

It's not the worst-case scenario for Barkley and the Giants, but he will miss Thursday's game in San Francisco against the 49ers according to lead CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. New York will monitor him after that.

Barkley had additional tests, including an MRI, on the ankle on Monday.

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 29 Yds 114 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The Pro Bowl back led the Giants with 23 offensive touches at the time of his injury, which prompted Barkley to remain on the ground after initial attempts to walk on his own. He then slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration after taking a seat on the bench. Trainers could be seen taping his ankle after he left the field, and he walked gingerly while on the sidelines.

While he only averaged 3.7 yards per carry against Arizona, Barkley was instrumental to the Giants erasing a 20-point halftime deficit, leading the team with six catches out of the backfield.

The sixth-year veteran signed a one-year contract worth up to $11 million to return to New York this offseason, fresh off a career year under coach Brian Daboll. Injuries, however, have plagued him throughout his career, most notably during a 2019-2021 stretch in which the Penn State product missed 20 combined games due to different ankle and knee ailments.

Barkley will miss the Giants' next game, a Week 3 matchup with the 49ers that falls on Thursday, and possibly two more games depending on how quickly he heals. Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell are the team's top backup RBs.