It's highly likely that we'll see the New York Jets make some significant changes to their offense this offseason. One of those changes has already come, as the Jets have replaced departed offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur by hiring former Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett's hiring is especially notable because of his connection to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Prior to getting the job in Denver, Hackett was the offensive coordinator for three seasons in Green Bay, and Rodgers has repeatedly spoken highly of him in the past.

Just as there were last offseason, there have already been numerous rumors that the Packers could move on from Rodgers via trade this winter. Unsurprisingly given the Hackett connection, the Jets have been the team connected to those rumors more than any other.

One person in favor of making such a deal is the likely Defensive Rookie of the Year, cornerback Sauce Gardner. He was directly asked if he would want Rodgers on his team, Gardner didn't hesitate to respond.

"I mean, you know, I would," Gardner said during an appearance on ESPN Radio. "I wouldn't mind that. I just want what's best for the offense. But, at the same time, I just got to focus on my job and focus on what we've got going on on the defensive side."

New York's defense was one of the best in the NFL this season, checking in fourth in both yards and points allowed, and fifth in more advanced measurements of efficiency like TruMedia's version of EPA per play and Football Outsiders' DVOA. But the defensive performance was undermined by what at times looked like the league's most inept offense, with quarterback Zach Wilson clearly holding the team back.

It's extraordinarily likely that the Jets pursue some sort of upgrade this offseason, and Rodgers looks like one of the most likely candidates. If they do bring him in, they know he has some support from one of the best players in the locker room.