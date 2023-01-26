Nathaniel Hackett lasted less than one season as the Broncos' head coach, but he's back on his feet early in the 2023 offseason, with the Jets announcing Thursday that they've hired him as their new offensive coordinator.

Fired by Denver on Dec. 26, with two games left in his debut season atop the Broncos' staff, Hackett replaces Mike LaFleur, who mutually split with New York after two seasons on the job. He also reunites with coach Robert Saleh, who was on staff with the Jaguars alongside Hackett from 2015-2016.

LaFleur was generally well regarded in New York, but the Jets notably failed to find consistent quarterback play over the last two seasons, with former first-round pick Zach Wilson repeatedly exiting the starting lineup. Hackett, on the other hand, struggled to a 4-11 finish in Denver, where he and QB Russell Wilson led one of the NFL's least efficient offenses. But Hackett had more success at previous stops, including as the Packers OC from 2019-2021, when Aaron Rodgers won back-to-back MVP awards; and in Jacksonville, where he helped guide Blake Bortles and Co. to an AFC Championship appearance during the 2017 season.

Hackett's arrival will surely reignite speculation of a potential Rodgers trade to the Jets. The Broncos were reportedly interested in landing the longtime Packers QB before acquiring Wilson last offseason, and Rodgers has spoken publicly about his affinity for the coach. Green Bay, meanwhile, is reportedly expected to at least consider trading Rodgers this offseason, and a move to the Jets, who could arguably use a veteran upgrade more than most, would keep him out of the NFC.

In addition to hiring Hackett, the Jets also announced Thursday that they've added Keith Carter, the Titans' offensive line coach from 2018-2022, as O-line coach and run game coordinator.