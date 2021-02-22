Russell Wilson has made plenty of waves throughout the infancy of the 2021 offseason. So much so that roughly a third of the league has called the Seattle Seahawks to see what it may take to acquire the superstar quarterback via trade, according to Michael Silver of the NFL Network. While Seattle isn't outright shopping Wilson, teams are calling and Silver did characterize GM John Schneider as someone who "listens to anything and everything," insinuating that the club may not immediately hang up on those inquiring clubs. Seattle's potential willingness to listen to offers on Wilson is also something CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has noted previously.

At the end of the day, however, a deal of this magnitude comes down to the price. What would it actually take to land Wilson and would teams be willing to pay it? Silver reports that clubs around the league believe the conversation starts with three first-round draft picks. Again, that's possibly just the starting point to acquire the eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback. So far, it's unclear if any club is set to meet that mark, but, given Wilson's talent, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him fetch a pretty massive return for the Seahawks if they ultimately do decide to move on.

Russell Wilson SEA • QB • 3 CMP% 68.8 YDs 4212 TD 40 INT 13 YD/Att 7.55 View Profile

Rumblings of a divorce between Wilson and the Seahawks really jumped into hyper-speed when the quarterback went public with his wishes to have his voice heard in personnel decisions. He also made his frustrations with getting hit too much become abundantly clear. The 32-year-old's decision to make his feelings known publicly, according to reports, wasn't exactly well-received by the Seattle brass, which has helped kickstart this potential blockbuster.

Wilson is under contract for the next three seasons and comes at a pretty affordable rate, making him an even more desirable trade target for QB-needy teams. His average base salary through the 2023 season is just $20 million.

With all this said, Silver did highlight that Seattle has gotten the message given by Wilson and it would appear their preference is to try and work things out with their franchise signal-caller. If they can't, however, this is just another superstar name to add to the list of players who could be on the move during what could be one of the wilder offseasons in recent memory.