It looks like the Seattle Seahawks will be without two important defensive players for their season-opening game against the Los Angeles Rams next week.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said during a Friday morning radio appearance on 93.3 KJR that safety Jamal Adams will miss the Week 1 game, while rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon is unlikely to be available. "It's gonna be after the start of the season; we're not gonna push him," Carroll said of Adams, who is still recovering from the quadriceps injury that knocked him out for the majority of last season.

Adams avoided being placed on the season-opening physically unable to perform (PUP) list, so it seems at least somewhat possible that he will be able to return sometime within the first four games of the season. Seattle signed Julian Love this offseason to add depth and versatility to the safety room, and he will likely start next to Quandre Diggs until Adams is ready to come back.

Witherspoon, meanwhile, has been dealing with a hamstring injury. "It's going to be a race to get him for the opener," Carroll said. "Might not get that."

The No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft, Witherspoon was expected to push for a starting sport across from Tariq Woolen, who finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting last season after being selected in the fifth round. If he's not ready to go right away, it's likely that Michael Jackson and Coby Bryant will be in line for additional snaps. Jackson, in particular, played quite well when given the opportunity last season.

Seattle's offense was one of the most unexpected surprises of the 2022 campaign, but its defense needs to take steps forward for the team to be more than opening-round playoff fodder the way it was last year. Adding Witherspoon to the mix is supposed to help with that, but obviously it's more important that once he does play, he stays on the field, than it is that he plays in the season's first game.