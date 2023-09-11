The Seattle Seahawks suffered more than one less on Sunday, as starting left tackle Charles Cross and starting right tackle Abraham Lucas left with injuries during the 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Cross suffered a turf toe injury that could require him to miss some time, so Seattle is considering signing a big-name veteran.

Per NFL Media, the Seahawks are bringing in legendary left tackle Jason Peters for a visit. The potential future Pro Football Hall of Famer turned 41 in January, but he is not yet done playing football.

Peters is a six-time All-Pro, and nine-time Pro Bowler. After going undrafted out of Arkansas in 2004, he caught on with the Buffalo Bills before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for three draft picks, including a first-rounder, in 2009. Peters then played 11 seasons for the Eagles, and won Super Bowl LII.

Peters left Philly following the 2020 season. He played 15 games for the Chicago Bears in 2021, and 10 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. Peters played snaps at left tackle, left guard and right tackle for Dallas.

NFL Media reports that the interest in Peters is very real. If he agrees to terms with Seattle, the plan is reportedly for him to start on the practice squad and eventually be promoted to the active roster.