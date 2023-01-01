With the Seattle Seahawks' playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Pete Carroll will return one of his top offensive weapons this Sunday. Per NFL Media, wide receiver Tyler Lockett will suit up vs. the New York Jets and play with his broken left hand.

Lockett will reportedly play with 10 screws and a plate in his left hand. The 30-year-old missed just one game with the injury, which he suffered against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 15. Without Lockett, the Seahawks fell to the Kansas City Chiefs last Saturday, 24-10. Coming into this season, Lockett had missed just two games in seven years.

In 14 games played this season, Lockett has caught 78 passes for 964 yards and eight touchdowns. His 68.9 receiving yards per game leads the team, as do his eight receiving scores. He and D.K. Metcalf have their work cut out for them this week, as the Jets statistically have the No. 5 pass defense in the NFL, allowing an average of 195.5 passing yards per game.

At 7-8, Seattle is currently on the outside looking in at the playoff picture with the No. 8 seed. The Seahawks can be eliminated from playoff contention Sunday with a loss to the Jets, plus a Washington Commanders win over the Cleveland Browns, or a loss to the Jets plus a Detroit Lions win over the Chicago Bears, and a Green Bay Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings.