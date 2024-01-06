The Seattle Seahawks are on the outside looking in for the NFC playoffs and need to beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon to give themselves a chance at continuing their season. Last week, Seattle (8-8) fell at home to Pittsburgh, 30-23, while Arizona (4-12) stunned Philadelphia, 35-31. The Seahawks have won four straight games between these teams, including a 20-10 home victory in Week 7. Seattle is 8-6-2 against the spread, while Arizona is 7-8-1 ATS in 2023-24.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. Seattle is a 3-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Seahawks odds, while the over/under is 47.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Seahawks vs. Cardinals picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Seahawks vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 18 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Seahawks:

Cardinals vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -3

Cardinals vs. Seahawks over/under: 47.5 points

Cardinals vs. Seahawks money line: Seahawks -157, Cardinals +127

Cardinals vs. Seahawks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Cardinals vs. Seahawks live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle needs a win and a Green Bay loss to Chicago in Week 18 in order to secure the NFC's final playoff spot. Last week, in the home loss to Pittsburgh, the Seahawks were let down by their defense, which surrendered 202 yards rushing and 274 passing yards to Mason Rudolph. They forced no turnovers and registered only one sack, allowing Pittsburgh's formerly third-string quarterback to look like an All-Pro.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith has thrown for 3,435 yards, with 18 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He'll need another strong effort, similar to last week's 290 yards and one touchdown performance to hold off the pesky Cardinals. Smith should target wide receiver DK Metcalf heavily, coming off a five catch, 106-yard effort against Pittsburgh. Metcalf has 65 receptions for 1,104 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023-24, while fellow receivers Tyler Lockett (77-823-4) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (60-614-4) also pose a significant threat for an inexperienced Arizona secondary. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray started slow in Week 17, but threw a season-high three touchdown passes in the second half to pull the major upset over the Eagles. Murray completed 25 of 31 passes for 232 yards and led an offense that couldn't be slowed down en route to 29 second half points. Playing without his top target, wide receiver Marquise Brown, Murray found Greg Dortch (7-82-0) and tight end Trey McBride (6-48-0) to keep the chains moving.

Last week's MVP for the Cardinals was running back James Conner, who rushed 26 times for 128 yards and a touchdown, in addition to catching a five yard score one-handed. As a team, Arizona rushed for 221 yards on 40 attempts (5.5 yards per carry average) and gashed a Philadelphia defense that had previously been stout against the run. Seattle allows the third most rushing yards per game (134.1), so another big game from the veteran Conner is quite possible. See which team to pick here.

How to make Seahawks vs. Cardinals picks

The model has simulated Cardinals vs. Seahawks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the model's Seahawks vs. Cardinals pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Seahawks vs. Cardinals on Sunday, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Arizona vs. Seattle spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 181-129 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.