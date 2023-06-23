The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that they have signed both general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott to contract extensions that will keep them with the team through the 2027 season.

McDermott was hired as the team's head coach in 2017 after spending eight seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers. (He worked in 2009 and 2010 in Philadelphia and from 2011 through 2016 in Carolina.) Beane was hired as general manager a few months later, following the 2017 NFL Draft.

"Sean is a proud, Christian, determined man," Bills owner Terry Pegula said, per a team press release. "I remember before his interview for the Bills head coaching job thinking about him being a two-time National Prep Wrestling Champ. I thought to myself, you wrestled, you're determined, you love what you're doing, and you won. He comes to the Bills every day and will never ask anyone, player or coach, to do anything he wouldn't do.

"Brandon is a very competitive person. I know he likes to win, but I also know he hates to lose. He's not afraid to say what he's thinking and if he disagrees with something he will say so, even to the owner. I love it. He, Sean, Kim and I have a very good relationship with open discussions, debate and a lot of communication."

During their six seasons at the helm, Buffalo has compiled a 62-35 record and made the playoffs five times. The Bills had previously not made the playoffs since 1999. Their 0.639 winning percentage during that stretch is third-best in the NFL behind only the Chiefs and Saints, while only seven teams have won more than their four playoff games.

By signing the pair to extensions, Buffalo keeps in place what has been considered one of the best coach-and-front-office combinations in the league since their arrival.