The Pittsburgh Steelers have found another way to honor its rich history that includes six Vince Lombardi Trophies. The team has announced the unveiling of a new Hall of Honor Museum that will be located inside Heinz Field. The museum, which will be open year-round, is scheduled to open during the 2022 season.

The museum will tell the story of the franchise while highlighting the team's most influential players, coaches, and front office personnel since the team's inception in 1933.

"We are extremely excited about the opening of the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum this Fall," said Steelers president Art Rooney II. "This will provide our fans the opportunity to not only learn more about the Hall of Honor inductees, but also about the history of the team with many great videos, pictures and displays that highlight great moments and players in Steelers history. We have the best fans in the world, and we know they will enjoy this interactive museum upon its opening later this Fall."

Pittsburgh's museum comes five years after the creation of the team's Hall of Honor, which currently includes 45 former players, coaches, and front office personnel. The team's 2022 Hall of Honor class is expected to be announced later this summer.

This season, Steelers will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception" when Pittsburgh hosts Las Vegas on Christmas Eve. The team plans to have several legends from the 1972 team on hand for the festivities as well as the team's Christmas Eve game against the Raiders.

"The game we asked for and we were hoping for was the game on Dec. 24," Rooney said following the unveiling of the schedule release. "We weren't sure if they were going to give us the Raiders or not, but they slid the Raiders into that slot, so we're excited about that and excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception."