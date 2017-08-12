Steelers among teams sniffing around possible trade for Rams' Trumaine Johnson

The big headline Friday was that the Rams traded for Sammy Watkins, the injury-plagued big-play wide receiver the Bills traded up in the 2014 draft to take fourth overall. But Los Angeles had to part ways with cornerback E.J. Gaines (25 starts the last two seasons) and a 2018 second-round pick.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, who has been at Rams training camp this week, reports that the team remains open for business.

"The Rams have been open to other trade options as well, though this deal of Gaines makes it even less likely they move top corner Trumaine Johnson, who is making $17 million this season after being franchised a second straight year," La Canfora wrote Friday. "Sources said the Steelers have been among the teams sniffing around on a possible Johnson trade."

The Steelers have been trying to beef up their secondary for years; in 2015, they drafted cornerback Senquez Golson in the second round, who has missed the last two seasons with injuries. And they used a 2016 first-round pick on cornerback Artie Burns, who had a solid rookie campaign. Ross Cockrell started 16 games opposite Burns in '16, but the Steelers were reportedly interested in replacing him with Dre Kirkpatrick this spring. Kirkpatrick ended up re-signing with the Bengals for $10.5 million per year, which is substantially below what Johnson will make in 2017.

The Steelers added depth by signing veteran cornerback Coty Sensabaugh and using a third-round pick on Cam Sutton, but clearly they're looking to upgrade the position.