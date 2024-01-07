The Titans' fan base exponentially increased after Tennessee knocked out the Jaguars, who were eliminated from playoff contention following Sunday's 28-20 loss. By virtue of the Titans' win, both the Steelers and Bills clinched playoff berths (check out the entire playoff picture here).

The Steelers took care of their business after defeating Baltimore on Saturday. Buffalo (10-6) still has a chance to capture the AFC East division crown -- and the No. 2 seed that comes with it -- if it can defeat Miami on Sunday night.

This is the Steelers' first playoff berth since 2021, which was also Ben Roethlisberger's final season as Pittsburgh's quarterback. Pittsburgh went 9-8 last year but missed the playoffs when they did not receive the help they needed during the final weekend of the regular season.

The Steelers' playoffs hopes this season were murky after a three-game losing streak dropped their record to 7-7. But Pittsburgh responded with three straight wins after coach Mike Tomlin inserted Mason Rudolph as his starting quarterback. Rudolph, who has completed a whopping 74.3 percent passes over that span, has been complemented by a highly-successful rushing attack and a defense that has forced six turnovers during the winning streak.

Mason Rudolph PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 74.3 YDs 719 TD 3 INT 0 YD/Att 9.72 View Profile

By winning 10 regular season games, the Steelers surpassed the 2001-19 Patriots with the second-longest streak without a losing season in NFL history. Tomlin also made history, too, as he extended his NFL record with 17 consecutive non-losing seasons to begin a head coaching career. He made more history on Sunday when he surpassed Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher with the most 10-win seasons in franchise history.

Pittsburgh is playing well at the right time, but they suffered a significant loss when former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered an MCL sprain that is slated to keep him sidelined for multiple weeks. The Steelers may have Watt back in the lineup if they can advance beyond the first round of the playoffs.

The Bills are in the postseason after winning their last four games. Pro Bowl running back James Cook is a big reason for Buffalo's resurgence. Cook was nothing short of dominant in Week 15, when he rushed for 179 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 31-10 win over the Cowboys.

James Cook BUF • RB • #4 Att 224 Yds 1086 TD 2 FL 2 View Profile

While the Bills and Steelers are advancing, the Jaguars are going home are dropping five of their last six games. Injuries to Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk were critical factors in the Jaguars' massive slide.