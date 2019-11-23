Steelers-Browns fight: NFL hands out more than $700K, disciplines 33 players for actions during brawl

The NFL has handed out a slew of fines and punishments for the players involved in the Week 11 game between the Steelers and Browns. On Saturday, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that 33 players have been disciplined for their actions during the waning seconds of Cleveland's 21-7 victory over Baltimore. Both teams were fined a total of $732,422 that includes each team being fined $250,000, per multiple reports.

Myles Garrett, who struck Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with Rudolph's own helmet, has been suspended indefinitely by the league. Garrett lost his appeal earlier this week after stating that his actions were caused by Rudolph calling him a racial slur. Rudolph, who has been fined $50,000 for his role in the fight, has vehemently denied the allegation. The NFL has also stated that they found no evidence supporting Garrett's accusation.

Earlier this week, the NFL decided to uphold Cleveland defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi's one-game suspension for shoving a helmet-less Rudolph following his altercation with Garrett. The league also decided to reduce Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey's suspension from three to two games. Pouncey engaged in physical contact with Garrett following Garrett's altercation with Rudolph.

Twenty-nine players, a list of that includes Pittsburgh's Bud Dupree, Terrell Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ramon Foster, and Cleveland's Mack Wilson and Jarvis Landry, were fined $3,507 for "entering (the) fighting area." That list did not include Steelers guard David DeCastro, who helped separate Garrett and Rudolph from each other.

The full list:

Player/Team Fine Suspension

Player/Team Fine Suspension Pittsburgh Steelers $250,000



Cleveland Browns $250,000

Maurkice Pouncey $35,096 Two games

Myles Garrett $45,623 Indefinite Mason Rudolph $50,000



Larry Ogunjobi $0 One game Tyson Alualu $3,507



Juston Burris $3,507

Mark Barron $3,507



T.J. Carrie $3,507

Tony Brooks-James $3,507



Jarvis Landry $3,507

Bud Dupree $3,507



Devaroe Lawrence $3,507

Terrell Edmunds $3,507



Sheldrick Redwine $3,507

Trey Edmunds $3,507



Chris Smith $3,507

Matt Feiler $3,507



Chad Thomas $3,507

Minkah Fitzpatrick $3,507



Denzel Ward $3,507

Ramon Foster $3,507



Greedy Williams $3,507

Mike Hilton $3,507



Mack Wilson $3,507

Johny Holton $3,507









Tevin Jones $3,507









Kameron Kelly $3,507









Jaylen Samuels $3,507









Robert Spillane $3,507









Cameron Sutton $3,507









James Washington $3,507









T.J. Watt $3,507









Vince Williams $3,507











Four other players have received fines from plays that were not associated with the fight. Steelers outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi was fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness on a helmet-to-helmet hit, via NFL.com's Tom Pelissero. Browns defensive backs Damarious Randall and Greedy Williams were also fined $28,075 for helmet-to-helmet hits, via Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette. Browns defensive end Chad Thomas was fined $21,056 for a late hit on Rudolph.

The Steelers and Browns will face off again in Pittsburgh in Week 13. Last week, the NFL changed the kickoff time for the game from 4:25 p.m. EST to a 1 p.m. start.