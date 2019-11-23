Steelers-Browns fight: NFL hands out more than $700K, disciplines 33 players for actions during brawl

More than $100K was also handed out for acts unrelated to the fight that happened earlier in the game

The NFL has handed out a slew of fines and punishments for the players involved in the Week 11 game between the Steelers and Browns. On Saturday, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that 33 players have been disciplined for their actions during the waning seconds of Cleveland's 21-7 victory over Baltimore. Both teams were fined a total of $732,422 that includes each team being fined $250,000, per multiple reports.

Myles Garrett, who struck Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with Rudolph's own helmet, has been suspended indefinitely by the league. Garrett lost his appeal earlier this week after stating that his actions were caused by Rudolph calling him a racial slur. Rudolph, who has been fined $50,000 for his role in the fight, has vehemently denied the allegation. The NFL has also stated that they found no evidence supporting Garrett's accusation. 

Earlier this week, the NFL decided to uphold Cleveland defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi's one-game suspension for shoving a helmet-less Rudolph following his altercation with Garrett. The league also decided to reduce Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey's suspension from three to two games. Pouncey engaged in physical contact with Garrett following Garrett's altercation with Rudolph. 

Twenty-nine players, a list of that includes Pittsburgh's Bud Dupree, Terrell Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ramon Foster, and Cleveland's Mack Wilson and Jarvis Landry, were fined $3,507 for "entering (the) fighting area." That list did not include Steelers guard David DeCastro, who helped separate Garrett and Rudolph from each other. 

The full list:

Player/TeamFineSuspension
Pittsburgh Steelers$250,000

Cleveland Browns$250,000
Maurkice Pouncey$35,096 Two games
Myles Garrett$45,623 Indefinite
Mason Rudolph$50,000

Larry Ogunjobi$0 One game
Tyson Alualu$3,507

Juston Burris$3,507
Mark Barron$3,507

T.J. Carrie$3,507
Tony Brooks-James$3,507

Jarvis Landry$3,507
Bud Dupree$3,507

Devaroe Lawrence$3,507
Terrell Edmunds$3,507

Sheldrick Redwine$3,507
Trey Edmunds$3,507

Chris Smith$3,507
Matt Feiler$3,507

Chad Thomas$3,507
Minkah Fitzpatrick$3,507

Denzel Ward$3,507
Ramon Foster$3,507

Greedy Williams$3,507
Mike Hilton$3,507

Mack Wilson$3,507
Johny Holton$3,507




Tevin Jones$3,507




Kameron Kelly$3,507




Jaylen Samuels$3,507




Robert Spillane$3,507




Cameron Sutton$3,507




James Washington$3,507




T.J. Watt$3,507




Vince Williams$3,507




Four other players have received fines from plays that were not associated with the fight. Steelers outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi was fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness on a helmet-to-helmet hit, via NFL.com's Tom Pelissero. Browns defensive backs Damarious Randall and Greedy Williams were also fined $28,075 for helmet-to-helmet hits, via Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette. Browns defensive end Chad Thomas was fined $21,056 for a late hit on Rudolph. 

The Steelers and Browns will face off again in Pittsburgh in Week 13. Last week, the NFL changed the kickoff time for the game from 4:25 p.m. EST to a 1 p.m. start.

