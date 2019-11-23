Steelers-Browns fight: NFL hands out more than $700K, disciplines 33 players for actions during brawl
More than $100K was also handed out for acts unrelated to the fight that happened earlier in the game
The NFL has handed out a slew of fines and punishments for the players involved in the Week 11 game between the Steelers and Browns. On Saturday, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that 33 players have been disciplined for their actions during the waning seconds of Cleveland's 21-7 victory over Baltimore. Both teams were fined a total of $732,422 that includes each team being fined $250,000, per multiple reports.
Myles Garrett, who struck Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with Rudolph's own helmet, has been suspended indefinitely by the league. Garrett lost his appeal earlier this week after stating that his actions were caused by Rudolph calling him a racial slur. Rudolph, who has been fined $50,000 for his role in the fight, has vehemently denied the allegation. The NFL has also stated that they found no evidence supporting Garrett's accusation.
Earlier this week, the NFL decided to uphold Cleveland defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi's one-game suspension for shoving a helmet-less Rudolph following his altercation with Garrett. The league also decided to reduce Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey's suspension from three to two games. Pouncey engaged in physical contact with Garrett following Garrett's altercation with Rudolph.
Twenty-nine players, a list of that includes Pittsburgh's Bud Dupree, Terrell Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ramon Foster, and Cleveland's Mack Wilson and Jarvis Landry, were fined $3,507 for "entering (the) fighting area." That list did not include Steelers guard David DeCastro, who helped separate Garrett and Rudolph from each other.
The full list:
|Player/Team
|Fine
|Suspension
|Player/Team
|Fine
|Suspension
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|$250,000
|Cleveland Browns
|$250,000
|Maurkice Pouncey
|$35,096
|Two games
|Myles Garrett
|$45,623
|Indefinite
|Mason Rudolph
|$50,000
|Larry Ogunjobi
|$0
|One game
|Tyson Alualu
|$3,507
|Juston Burris
|$3,507
|Mark Barron
|$3,507
|T.J. Carrie
|$3,507
|Tony Brooks-James
|$3,507
|Jarvis Landry
|$3,507
|Bud Dupree
|$3,507
|Devaroe Lawrence
|$3,507
|Terrell Edmunds
|$3,507
|Sheldrick Redwine
|$3,507
|Trey Edmunds
|$3,507
|Chris Smith
|$3,507
|Matt Feiler
|$3,507
|Chad Thomas
|$3,507
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|$3,507
|Denzel Ward
|$3,507
|Ramon Foster
|$3,507
|Greedy Williams
|$3,507
|Mike Hilton
|$3,507
|Mack Wilson
|$3,507
|Johny Holton
|$3,507
|Tevin Jones
|$3,507
|Kameron Kelly
|$3,507
|Jaylen Samuels
|$3,507
|Robert Spillane
|$3,507
|Cameron Sutton
|$3,507
|James Washington
|$3,507
|T.J. Watt
|$3,507
|Vince Williams
|$3,507
Four other players have received fines from plays that were not associated with the fight. Steelers outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi was fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness on a helmet-to-helmet hit, via NFL.com's Tom Pelissero. Browns defensive backs Damarious Randall and Greedy Williams were also fined $28,075 for helmet-to-helmet hits, via Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette. Browns defensive end Chad Thomas was fined $21,056 for a late hit on Rudolph.
The Steelers and Browns will face off again in Pittsburgh in Week 13. Last week, the NFL changed the kickoff time for the game from 4:25 p.m. EST to a 1 p.m. start.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Why LT, TD belong on NFL's all-time team
No running back from the 21st century was included in the NFL's anniversary team
-
Expert picks for every Week 12 game
The NFL is back for Week 12, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Week 12 NFL odds, picks, best bets, sims
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 12 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Rudolph fined $50K for Garrett fight
More players will reportedly be fined for leaving the sideline during the Steelers-Browns fight
-
Week 12 NFL DFS: Picks, optimal lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Belichick named to NFL 100 team
The Patriots legend was the second coach named to the NFL's centennial team
-
Colts at Texans: Key takeaways, more
The Texans' big plays lead to a 20-17 win over the Colts on 'Thursday Night Football'
-
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Recap, highlights
Kansas City has held on to their lead in the AFC West