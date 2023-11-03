The Pittsburgh Steelers have had their fair share of struggles this season, mostly on offense. But despite the blunders, Pittsburgh has managed to throw together five wins following Thursday night's 20-16 victory over the Titans. They currently stand 5-3, second in the AFC North.

Perhaps the most surprising part of that 5-3 record: In each of their first eight games, the Steelers' opponent had more offensive yards than they did. This marks only the 34th time in NFL history a team was out-gained in each of the first eight weeks, per the Elias Sports Bureau ... and the first time ever that one of those teams has had a winning record.

In total, the Steelers have been out-gained by 790 yards this season and outscored by 30 points. Somehow, even as their opponents are racking up more yards and points, Mike Tomlin's Steelers are finding ways to get checks in the win column.

The Steelers are 27th in the league competition percentage (60.7), 25th in passing yards per attempt, 23rd in passing yards (1,646), 30th in first down percentage (26.7), 22nd in yards lost from sacks (142), are tied for fourth-worst in receiving first downs (70) and are tied for the fifth-worst in rushing yards per carry (3.7).

The Pittsburgh stats sheet is not impressive, yet their record is one many teams would love to have. With Thursday night's win, the Steelers have won three of their last four games.

Their next one is Nov. 12, when they host the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium.