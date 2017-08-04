Steelers give coach Mike Tomlin a two-year extension through 2020

The Steelers announced on Friday that they have signed coach Mike Tomlin to a two-year extension through 2020.

"I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin's contract through the 2020 season," said Steelers president Art Rooney II. "Mike continues to prove he is one of the top head coaches in the National Football League. We appreciate the leadership that Mike has provided over the last 10 seasons, and we are confident and excited to have him continue to lead our team as we focus on winning another championship."

Since joining the team in 2007, Tomlin has led the Steelers to a 103-57 regular season record, along with an 8-6 record in the playoffs. Pittsburgh has won the AFC North in five of his 10 years as head coach, continuing a tradition of success from his predecessor Bill Cowher.

In classic Tomlin form, his response was understated.

"I truly appreciate this contract extension, and I want to thank Art Rooney II for his support as well as everyone within the organization," he said. "My first 10 years in Pittsburgh have been an amazing experience for me and my family. I'm proud to call Pittsburgh home. My focus is on the upcoming season, and our goals remain the same as they always are -- to bring a seventh Super Bowl championship back to our city."

Tomlin is only the 16th head coach in Steelers history, and the third since 1969. Pittsburgh values continuity. Tomlin's .644 win percentage is the best in team history, and 21st all-time (13th in the modern era). Tomlin saw Pittsburgh through the difficult transition away from future Hall of Fame defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau, who had been with the team since 1992.

Tomlin's tenure hasn't been without controversy. On Thanksgiving in 2013, Tomlin apparently tripped Ravens kick returner Jacoby Jones while Jones raced down the sideline. Tomlin was fined $100,000 for the incident, although he wasn't given a palpably unfair act penalty since intent was never proven.

Along with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Tomlin has been a face of the modern day Steelers. He came to town after Roethlisberger's first Super Bowl, but he got the Steelers a second one in the 2000s when the Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 28-23 in Super Bowl XLIII in an instant classic. The win gained Tomlin the distinction of being the youngest coach to ever win a championship at 36

At one point, the Steelers were right next to the Colts and Patriots as the trinity in the AFC. The Patriots, of course, have clearly taken the throne. However, the Steelers are a mere year removed from the AFC Championship Game, their third under Tomlin.

Heading into the 2017 season, Pittsburgh appears to have all of the tools to make a run. Coming off an AFC Championship appearance, they have retained key pieces such as Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown. Despite the sheer difficulty of beating a team like the Patriots, the Steelers seem like the team best suited to compete in the AFC. The Steelers may be happy with Tomlin, but Tomlin won't be happy unless he gets results.