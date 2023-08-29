snell.png
Fresh off a strong finish to the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have put themselves in position to have a big season in 2023. 

Led by general managers Omar Khan and Andy Weidl, the Steelers have added significant depth to a roster that went 9-8 last season after a 2-6 start. Specifically, Pittsburgh has considerable depth on both the offensive and defensive lines. Along with several notable signings in free agency, the Steelers additionally added impact players at tight end, outside linebacker and cornerback during April's draft. 

Pittsburgh officially unveiled its first 53-man roster of the season on Tuesday, five days after its preseason finale against the Falcons.

Below is a look at Pittsburgh's initial 53-man roster along with a projection of the Steelers' depth chart. 

Offense


StarterBackupDepth
QBKenny PickettMitch TrubiskyMason Rudolph

RB

Najee Harris

Jaylen Warren

Anthony McFarland

WRGeorge Pickens Miles Boykin 
WRAllen Robinson II Calvin Austin III 
WRDiontae JohnsonGunner Olszewski

FB

Connor Heyward

TE

Pat Freiermuth

Darnell Washington*

Connor Heyward

LT 

Dan Moore Jr

Broderick Jones

LG

Isaac Seumalo 

C

Mason Cole 

RG

James Daniels 

Nate Herbig 

RT

Chukwuma Okorafor

Dylan Cook

*Rookies

Pickett is back for his first full season at starting quarterback. The former Pitt Panther had an impressive summer that included his perfect passer rating in three preseason games. While Pickens has been his go-to target, Pickett also has chemistry with Johnson, newcomer Robinson and Freiermuth, who caught 123 passes during his first two seasons in Pittsburgh. 

The Steelers are bringing back the same backfield from 2022. Harris is back for his third season after becoming the first player in franchise history to start his career with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Warren will reprise his role as Harris' complement after averaging nearly 5.0 yards per carry as a rookie. 

Pittsburgh's offensive line recently lost guard Kevin Dotson as the four-year veteran was traded to the Los Angles Chargers. The line was bolstered this offseason by the additions of first-round pick Jones and free agents Seumalo and Herbig. Jones was competing for the starting left tackle job this summer against Moore, who has never not started a game for the Steelers since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. Okorafor, the third highest-tenured starter on the Steelers, is manning the team's starting right tackle spot for the fourth consecutive year. 

Defense


StarterBackupDepth

DT

Cameron Heyward

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Arman Watts

NT

Keeanu Benton*

Montravius Adams

Breiden Fehoko

DE

Larry Ogunjobi

DeMarvin Leal 

LOLB

TJ Watt

Markus Golden 

LILB

Cole Holcomb

Kwon Alexander

RILB

Elandon Roberts 

Mark Robinson 

ROLB

Alex Highsmith 

Nick Herbig*

LCB

Levi Wallace

James Pierre

RCB

Patrick Peterson 

Joey Porter Jr.* 

NB

Chandon Sullivan

Elijah Riley 

FS

Minkah Fitzpatrick

SS

Damontae Kazee

Keanu Neal 

Miles Killebrew

*Rookies

Pittsburgh acquired impact rookies at all three levels of its defense in Benton, Herbig and Porter. The Steelers added more new faces at inside linebacker via free agents Holcomb, Roberts and Alexander. Alexander, a former Pro Bowler with the 49ers, was signed shortly after the start of training camp. 

The Steelers' defense is led by three of the NFL's best players in Heyward, Watt and Fitzpatrick. Heyward and Watt are currently second and third in franchise history in career sacks behind former teammate James Harrison. Fitzpatrick is coming off his third All-Pro selection since being acquired by Pittsburgh in 2019. 

Special teams 


StarterBackupDepth

Punter

Pressley Harvin

Brandon Mann

Kicker

Chris Boswell

LS

Christian Kuntz

PR

Calvin Austin III 

Gunner Olszewski

KR

Calvin Austin III 

Gunner Olszewski

The Steelers kept two punters, but I'm giving Pressley Harvin the nod to win the job by Week 1. That leaves an open roster spot the Steelers could use to re-sign tight end Zach Gentry if he is available.  

The team's second longest-tenured player, Boswell, returns after making a career-low 71.4% of his field goal attempts. Boswell is surely looking to return to form after missing five games last season with a groin injury. 

Speaking of injury, Austin is looking to ready to contribute after missing his entire rookie season with an injury. The former Memphis Tiger had a solid summer that solidified his spot on the 53-man roster. 