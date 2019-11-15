Steelers' James Conner ruled out with shoulder injury suffered on 'Thursday Night Football

James Conner found his way off the Pittsburgh Steelers' injury report this week after battling a shoulder injury on a short week. That shoulder injury flared up after one quarter of play and Conner is out of the "Thursday Night Football" against the Cleveland Browns.

Conner missed the last two games the shoulder injury before making his return against Cleveland. He only played a quarter before suffering the same injury again. FOX Sports sideline reporter Kristina Pink said on the game broadcast Conner said before kickoff he was not 100 percent. Per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Conner "was running tentatively and was not initiating contact" in pregame and shouldn't have even dressed for the game based on how his shoulder was.

The Steelers are now left thin at running back with Conner out, turning to Jaylen Samuels as the No. 1 option. Benny Snell is out with a knee injury which leaves just Samuels and Trey Edmunds as the only active running backs. Pittsburgh has been used to life without Conner the past few weeks, but he may be out even longer.