Steelers' James Conner ruled out with shoulder injury suffered on 'Thursday Night Football
The Steelers lose Conner to the same injury that has kept him out the past two games
James Conner found his way off the Pittsburgh Steelers' injury report this week after battling a shoulder injury on a short week. That shoulder injury flared up after one quarter of play and Conner is out of the "Thursday Night Football" against the Cleveland Browns.
Conner missed the last two games the shoulder injury before making his return against Cleveland. He only played a quarter before suffering the same injury again. FOX Sports sideline reporter Kristina Pink said on the game broadcast Conner said before kickoff he was not 100 percent. Per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Conner "was running tentatively and was not initiating contact" in pregame and shouldn't have even dressed for the game based on how his shoulder was.
The Steelers are now left thin at running back with Conner out, turning to Jaylen Samuels as the No. 1 option. Benny Snell is out with a knee injury which leaves just Samuels and Trey Edmunds as the only active running backs. Pittsburgh has been used to life without Conner the past few weeks, but he may be out even longer.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
JuJu ruled out with concussion on 'TNF'
This is another huge blow for a struggling Steelers offense on 'Thursday Night Football'
-
OBJ claps back at Tomlin on TNF
Beckham has been waiting several months to do this
-
Week 11 NFL DFS: Picks, optimal lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Adam Vinatieri not fearing getting cut
The Colts decided to stick with Vinatieri, who has struggled all season
-
Browns vs. Steelers expert picks, odds
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of the NFL.
-
Steelers vs. Browns odds, best TNF sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Thursday's Browns vs. Steelers game 10,000 times.
-
Steelers at Browns: Live updates, more
Follow all the action as the Steelers look to keep their winning streak alive in Cleveland
-
49ers vs. Seahawks live updates
Two Super Bowl hopefuls duked it out on Monday night with the Seahawks winning a thriller