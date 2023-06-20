Patrick Peterson isn't just feeling "young" again while adjusting to the Steelers secondary. He's also terrorizing his young teammates on the other side of the ball. Recapping Pittsburgh's minicamp on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" with Bryant McFadden, the Pro Bowl cornerback said he's successfully confused quarterback Kenny Pickett, and he's done so by playing multiple new positions.

"I'm moving all over the field," Peterson told McFadden. When asked to elaborate on "learning a new position" other than outside corner, the former Cardinals and Vikings standout said he's finally getting "the opportunity to be a ball player."

What does that mean, exactly? Weeks after The Athletic first reported Peterson has been getting work at slot corner, the veteran teased that he's also shifting around in dime formations and toward the back end of the secondary. He compared his role to that of Cameron Sutton, who signed with the Lions in free agency after playing all over Pittsburgh's defense, even taking snaps at safety.

Pickett, in particular, has apparently been outspoken about Peterson's fit in the hybrid role.

"I got approval from my starting quarterback," Peterson said. "Kenny Pickett, who's played in this league, who's seen a bunch of coverages in his young career, he gave me the approval. He said, 'Man, when you line up at this certain position, that f---s me up.' ... So I plan on making a lot of plays this year."

Peterson, who turns 33 in July, signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Steelers this offseason. He's entering his 13th NFL season after spending the last two in Minnesota.