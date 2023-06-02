Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson is entering his 13th season in the NFL, but some new faces on the team have him feeling like he's just getting started in the league. In fact, the 32-year-old veteran said rookie cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. are making him feel young again.

As team activities begin, Peterson is getting his first chance to play with the Steelers' 2023 defensive draft picks. Peterson is there, in part, to be the experienced guy of the bunch, to help guide and teach the younger players. While his role was clear from the start, it is not just Peterson helping the newbies; the rookies are helping elevate his game as well.

"Those guys definitely make me feel young," Peterson said, (via the team's official website). "Just trying to keep up with those guys. It's tough, but I am giving it my best go. These are guys who are tremendous athletes, big, strong. I told these guys they are new day and age cornerbacks. This is what NFL general managers and teams are looking for: Big, long guys who can run and have those physical attributes."

The eight-time Pro Bowler said playing with the next generation of cornerbacks may help extend his career in the NFL.

"It's definitely fun to have these young guys around because maybe they can help me play three more years."

Last season with the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson was 18th among corners (minimum 300 snaps) in target EPA (expected points added) at -11.7, with a passer rating against him at 65.0. He had five interceptions in 2022, his most since 2012, as well as the most tackles of his career with 66.

Peterson was drafted in 2011 by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 5 overall pick.