The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a couple of roster moves related to former members of the Chicago Bears. On Tuesday, the team announced that they had signed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, and released wide receiver Anthony Miller.

Kwiatkoski is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears out of West Virginia in 2016. He played four seasons with Chicago, two with the Las Vegas Raiders and spent 2022 with the Atlanta Falcons. Kwiatkoski is actually a Pittsburgh native who grew up a Steelers fan.

Back in 2019 for the Bears, which was arguably his best NFL season, Kwiatkoski recorded 76 combined tackles, a career-high three sacks, eight tackles for loss, four passes defensed and an interception. In Pittsburgh, Kwiatkoski joins a linebacker room which includes Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Mark Robinson and Tanner Muse.

As for Miller, his two-year stint with the Steelers has come to an end. He had just signed a one-year extension with Pittsburgh in January after missing all of last season due to injury. Miller appeared in just one game for the Steelers, catching one pass for two yards.

Miller was a second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018 out of Memphis. He caught seven touchdowns in his rookie season, and recorded a career-high 656 receiving yards in 2019. Prior to the 2021 season, Miller was traded to the Houston Texans, but released after just two games.

As it stands now, the Steelers' wide receivers room consists of Jordan Byrd, Cody White, Allen Robinson, George Pickens, Gunner Olszewski, Diontae Johnson, Dez Fitzpatrick, Dan Chisena, Hakeem Butler, Ja'Marcus Bradley, Miles Boykin and Calvin Austin III.