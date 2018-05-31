Steelers unveil new understated throwback jerseys after retiring the bumblebee look

The Pittsburgh Steelers unveiled their latest throwback jerseys on Wednesday, which are an understated follow-up to the now-retired bumblebee throwbacks the team sported in recent seasons.

The Steelers will wear these throwbacks in their Oct. 28 matchup against the Browns. The jerseys commemorate the 40th anniversary of Pittsburgh's 35-31 Super Bowl XIII victory over Dallas. Second-year wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster served as the model.

And if you're thinking these jerseys look a lot like the current uniforms, there are subtle differences.

Vintage block letters and numbers inspired by the 1978-1979 Steelers uniforms 🔥



With an updated make and fit, this throwback jersey will be worn this season on October 28th vs. the Browns 👉 https://t.co/qJIXHFShfR pic.twitter.com/gAdr4YkU12 — Steelers Pro Shop (@SteelersShop) May 30, 2018

"I didn't know these jerseys looked so good," said Hall of Fame running back and Steelers legend Franco Harris who, along with former teammate John Banaszak, Steelers president Art Rooney II and Smith-Schuster, was on hand for the unveiling. "Until I put it on I didn't. But when I put it on I said, 'Man, I missed you.'"

Rooney added: "As popular as the bumblebee uniforms are, it's time to make a change. We felt it was time to throw back to the '70s and the great teams we had."

This will be the first of two 40-year anniversary celebrations to commemorate the Steelers' Super Bowl titles after the '78 and '79 seasons.

Desperately wish you had a 30-minutes-or-so, daily NFL podcast in your podcast app every morning by 6 a.m.? Put some Pick Six Podcast in your life and join Will Brinson as he breaks down the latest news and notes from around the league, as well as the win totals on a team-by-team schedule. It's a daily dose of football to get you right for that commute or gym trip. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play