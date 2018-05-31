Steelers unveil new understated throwback jerseys after retiring the bumblebee look
The jerseys commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Steelers' Super Bowl XIII victory
The Pittsburgh Steelers unveiled their latest throwback jerseys on Wednesday, which are an understated follow-up to the now-retired bumblebee throwbacks the team sported in recent seasons.
The Steelers will wear these throwbacks in their Oct. 28 matchup against the Browns. The jerseys commemorate the 40th anniversary of Pittsburgh's 35-31 Super Bowl XIII victory over Dallas. Second-year wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster served as the model.
And if you're thinking these jerseys look a lot like the current uniforms, there are subtle differences.
"I didn't know these jerseys looked so good," said Hall of Fame running back and Steelers legend Franco Harris who, along with former teammate John Banaszak, Steelers president Art Rooney II and Smith-Schuster, was on hand for the unveiling. "Until I put it on I didn't. But when I put it on I said, 'Man, I missed you.'"
Rooney added: "As popular as the bumblebee uniforms are, it's time to make a change. We felt it was time to throw back to the '70s and the great teams we had."
This will be the first of two 40-year anniversary celebrations to commemorate the Steelers' Super Bowl titles after the '78 and '79 seasons.
