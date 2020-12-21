The Week 15 NFL schedule concludes when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football. The Steelers are 14-point favorites with the over-under at 40 according to the latest NFL odds William Hill Sportsbook, but there are plenty of Steelers vs. Bengals player props available. Prop betting is a way to find value outside of the traditional NFL lines.

For example, you can bet on how many receiving yards Tyler Boyd will have (Over-Under 46.5) or how many catches JuJu Smith-Schuster will have (Over-Under 5.5).

Best Steelers vs. Bengals NFL prop picks

The model says Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passes for 279 yards, clearing the Over-Under of 275.5. The 38-year-old has looked refreshed coming off an elbow injury that cost him 14 games in 2019, throwing for 3,292 yards and 29 touchdowns with just nine interceptions entering Week 15.

Big Ben has topped 300 yards passing on four occasions this year, including a 333-yard day against the Bengals in Week 10. Despite dominating the game in a 36-10 win, Roethlisberger still threw the football 46 times. Even with Pittsburgh favored by two touchdowns, the model says Roethlisberger and the Steelers will attack a vulnerable Bengals secondary.

Another one of the NFL prop picks from the model: Bengals running back Giovani Bernard goes under 29.5 rushing yards. In fact, the model says he'll pick up just 26. Without Joe Mixon in the lineup against the Steelers in Week 10, Bernard managed 30 yards on eight carries, but he had to split rushing work with Samaje Perine (seven carries) and Trayveon Williams (five).

In the four games since, Bernard has averaged just 24.5 rushing yards and carried the ball just three times for eight yards last week in a loss to the Cowboys. Look for Bernard to still be Cincinnati's primary pass-catcher out of the backfield, but you'll want the under on this rushing yardage prop.

