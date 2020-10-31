An AFC North battle is on tap between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is 5-1 overall and 2-1 at home, while Pittsburgh is 6-0 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Steelers are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL. The Ravens have won three consecutive games.

Ravens vs. Steelers spread: Ravens -4.5

Ravens vs. Steelers over-under: 46.5 points

Ravens vs. Steelers money line: Baltimore -215, Pittsburgh 185

What you need to know about the Ravens

Two weeks ago, the Ravens edged the Philadelphia Eagles, 30-28. Lamar Jackson passed for 186 yards and a TD on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and a season-high 108 yards. It was Jackson's seventh career 100-yard game, the second-most by a quarterback since 1970. He rushed for 70 yards in his only career start vs. the Steelers on October 6 of 2019.

Mark Ingram is expected to sit out in Week 8 with an ankle injury. Gus Edwards rushed for his first TD of the season in Week 6. He had a career-high 130 rushing yards in his last game vs. the Steelers. Mark Andrews is tied for the lead among tight ends with five TD receptions this season. Calais Campbell had three sacks in Week 6, his fourth career game with three or more sacks. He has a sack in two of his past three games vs. Steelers. The Ravens have won three of the last four meetings with the Steelers.

What you need to know about the Steelers

The Steelers held off the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday, 27-24. This is the second time in franchise history that Pittsburgh has won its first six games (1978). The Steelers lead the NFL in total defense and lead the AFC in rushing defense. They lead the NFL in sacks with 26. T.J. Watt has a sack in four of his past five games. Bud Dupree has sacks in his past two games vs. the Ravens.

James Conner had 111 scrimmage yards last week and has had a TD in four of his past five games. Conner has a TD in his past two games vs. the Ravens. Ben Roethlisberger has two or more TD passes in five of six games this season. Diontae Johnson had nine catches for 80 yards and a career-high two TDs in Week 7.

How to make Steelers vs. Ravens picks

