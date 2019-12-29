Sunday Night Football odds, line: 49ers vs. Seahawks picks, predictions from proven expert who's 12-0

The Seattle Seahawks seek their fourth NFC West title in seven seasons when they host the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from CenturyLink Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Seahawks (11-4) have lost two of their last three contests after falling 27-13 to Arizona at home last Sunday but will claim the division crown with a victory. Seattle, which has covered the spread in 33 of its last 51 games as an underdog, will have a familiar face in the backfield as Marshawn Lynch was signed after the team lost two running backs for the season in the loss to the Cardinals.

San Francisco (12-3) is looking to avenge an overtime loss at home in Week 10 and clinch the NFC West - as well as the top seed in the conference. The 49ers have produced 104 points while winning two of their last three games, including a 34-31 home triumph over the Los Angeles Rams last week.

49ers vs. Seahawks spread: San Francisco -3.5

49ers vs. Seahawks over-under: 46 points

49ers vs. Seahawks money line: San Francisco -179, Seattle +154

SF: RB Raheem Mostert has rushed for a touchdown in five straight games

SEA: QB Russell Wilson is third in the NFL with 29 TD passes

Fornelli knows that the 49ers have gotten where they are with a unit that ranks second in the league in total defense (277.4 yards) and first against the pass (165.6). San Francisco also has had plenty of success getting to the quarterback and is fifth in the NFL with 47 sacks.

Mostert has helped boost the ground game of the 49ers, who are second in rushing offense with an average of 145.1 yards per contest. The journeyman, who suited up for five different teams over his first two NFL seasons, appears to have found a home in San Francisco and leads the club in rushing with 715 yards. Mostert is the fourth player in franchise history to run for a touchdown in five consecutive contests.

Still, San Francisco isn't assured of covering the Seahawks vs. 49ers spread on Sunday Night Football against a team that has been hit hard by injuries.

Lynch, who ran for at least 1,200 yards in four straight seasons for the Seahawks from 2011-14, was brought in due to season-ending injuries to leading rusher Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm). The 33-year-old Lynch appeared in six games with Oakland last year, recording 376 yards and three touchdowns on 90 carries. The Seahawks also added another familiar face to their backfield in Robert Turbin, who spent his first three NFL seasons with the club and was a member of their Super Bowl-winning team following the 2013 campaign.

Seattle will need a strong performance from Russell Wilson, who has posted a quarterback rating over 100 just once in his last six games. Despite the team's 4-3 record at home, the seven-time Pro Bowler has played well at CenturyLink Field, throwing 17 touchdown passes and running for a pair of scores while being intercepted only twice.

