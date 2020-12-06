The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos are headed in opposite directions as they prepare for an AFC West battle on Sunday Night Football. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs (10-1) appear to be on track to defend their title and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is poised to win his second MVP award. They dominated early in a 27-24 victory against Tom Brady's Buccaneers last week and boast the league's top offense. The Broncos (4-7), meanwhile, are just happy to have a quarterback after having to start a practice-squad receiver in a 31-3 loss to the Saints last week.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Kansas City as a 13.5-point favorite in its latest Broncos vs. Chiefs odds, with the over-under is 50.5. Before making any Chiefs vs. Broncos picks or NFL predictions, check out what SportsLine's resident Chiefs expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He nailed 60 percent of his NFL against-the-spread picks last year, and he's been uncanny when it comes to the Chiefs.

Over his last 14 spread picks for or against Kansas City, Hartstein has accumulated an impressive 12-2 record. That includes last week, when he faded the Chiefs at Tampa Bay. The result: The Buccaneers covered 3.5 points in a 27-24 loss, and anyone who followed Hartstein cashed in.

Now, Hartstein has analyzed Broncos vs. Chiefs and released another confident against-the-spread pick. Go here to see it. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Chiefs vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -13.5

Broncos vs. Chiefs over-under: 50.5

Broncos vs. Chiefs money line: Denver +650, Chiefs -1000

Broncos: QB Drew Lock has thrown for at least 248 yards in five straight starts

Chiefs: TE Travis Kelce has at least eight receptions in four straight games

Latest Odds: Chiefs -13.5 Bet Now

Why the Chiefs can cover



Kansas City is 9-1 against the spread while winning 10 straight games against Denver. Mahomes has thrown for an NFL-best 3,497 yards and has 30 touchdown passes against two interceptions. Kansas City's offense averages 426 yards per game, and players like receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce make the unit especially dangerous.

The Chiefs are 9-2-1 against the spread in their last 12 games at Arrowhead, and Hill's explosiveness was on full display last week against the Bucs. The speedy wideout had 269 yards and three scores to give him 1,021 yards and a league-high 13 TDs this season. Kelce is tied for fifth in the league with 74 catches, and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 926 total yards. Defensively, the Chiefs should have little trouble slowing a Broncos offense that puts up 19 points (31st in NFL) and 325 yards (27th) per game.

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight games following an against the spread loss, and Mahomes won't have an easy time against the Broncos' defense. The unit ranks seventh against the pass (210 yards per game) and Bradley Chubb (7.5 sacks) and Malik Reed (6.5) can make his day miserable. Justin Simmons is one of the league's top free safeties and has four of the team's 11 interceptions, three of those coming in the Broncos' last four games.

The Broncos are 5-0 against the spread in their last five after totaling less than 250 yards in the previous game, and with all of the quarterbacks cleared to return, they should have success on offense. Starter Drew Lock has struggled with injuries, but has plenty of weapons to work with. Tight end Noah Fant leads the team with 40 catches, while receivers Tim Patrick and rookie Jerry Jeudy both can make plays downfield, averaging more than 15.5 yards per catch.

How to make Chiefs vs. Broncos picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and while he's leaning over the total, he has also discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing it here.

Who wins Broncos vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Broncos spread you should jump on, all from the NFL expert who's 12-2 on picks involving Kansas City, and find out.

