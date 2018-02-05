Super Bowl 2018: Brandon Graham gives daughter birthday present with big play

MINNEAPOLIS -- Brandon Graham gave his daughter, Emerson, a birthday present she would never forget Sunday. He made the biggest play in Super Bowl LII to help the Eagles beat the Patriots in their 41-33 victory.

Emerson turned 2 on Sunday, and Graham was holding her during his interview session with the media after the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Graham's wife, Carlyne, was watching from the behind the podium.

It turns out Carlyne's birthday is Monday. It will be quite a celebration.

In the fourth quarter, with the Eagles ahead, 38-33, the Patriots had the ball in Tom Brady's hand with 2:21 remaining. That's usually a situation that ends up in a New England victory.

Not so fast.

Graham hit Brady on second down and knocked the ball loose. Derek Barnett recovered, and Philadelphia held on for the first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

"We knew we were going against the best," Graham said of facing Brady late in the game. "How much sweeter is it that we beat the best today? I'm just glad I was able to be a part of it."

Graham was asked if he could reflect on making the biggest play in Eagles' history with the strip sack.

"It hasn't hit me yet," Graham said. "We haven't had that party yet. When we have that party it will hit me."

Emerson and Carlyne are likely waiting for their birthday parties, although being showered in green confetti on the field after the game had to feel good. Graham also got the chance to celebrate with one of his friends -- at least from afar.

When he was heading to the interview room, he was having a FaceTime conversation with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

You get a lot of attention when you suddenly become a star. And that's what is about to happen for Graham on a national stage.

He had a solid season in 2017 when he led Philadelphia in sacks with a career-high 9.5. He was quiet in two postseason games prior to Sunday, but he made the biggest play when it mattered the most in the Super Bowl.

"Very proud," fellow Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox said of Graham. "We always talk about moments like that. We always say when your number is called you have to answer that phone. He did that tonight."

The Eagles defense had struggled for most of the night up to that point. The Patriots finished with 613 total yards, and Brady had 505 passing yards.

Philadelphia had no sacks prior to Graham's hit, and that was the only time Brady would go down all game. That's nice timing for Graham.

"The offense kept bailing us out all night," said fellow Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long. "We had to play our little part."

A lot of players had outstanding performances for the Eagles in this victory. Nick Foles was the MVP. Corey Clement, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz all had huge stats.

Graham made one play. And it was the biggest one of the game.

It's a birthday present Emerson and Carlyne will never forget. And neither will Graham.