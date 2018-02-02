Super Bowl 2018: Eagles could see four starters hit free agency this offseason

The Philadelphia Eagles underwent more than 40-percent turnover on their 53-man roster from just 2016 to 2017, and that didn't stop them from getting all the way to Super Bowl LII.

If the team's impending free agent class is any indication, however, the NFC champions might have to endure more big changes in 2018.

Thirteen different Eagles are signed through only this season, as is documented on Spotrac, and there's an argument to be made that at least four of them serve in starting-capacity roles for this year's Super Bowl team. By the time this Sunday's game wraps up, there will be only about a month until the new league year -- and, thus, free agency -- kicks off, so it's not too early to take a look at some of the most notable free agents-to-be from Philadelphia's championship-seeking lineup:

RB LeGarrette Blount

If the Eagles win this Sunday, do you realize that this man will be a three-time Super Bowl champion? That's not what's going to get him paid, of course, but his ongoing effectiveness as a bruiser at age 31 should still warrant a few looks.

After a hot start, LeGarrette Blount has been effective as a short-yardage specialist in 2017. USATSI

His inclusion on this list isn't so much about Blount being some high-priced target as much as it is the Eagles potentially reshaping their backfield without him, but if he's willing to stay on another low-risk, one-year deal, who's to say Philadelphia won't have him back? Don't rule out a situation similar to last offseason, when Blount hit free agency and only latched onto a prospective contender closer to the summer.

RB Darren Sproles

Who knows how much more deadly the Eagles' screen game would be if Sproles were healthy for the playoffs? The longtime utility man is no spring chicken at age 34, and everyone's going to be cautious with him coming off both a torn ACL and broken arm, but Sproles is also just a year removed from going to his third straight Pro Bowl. If he decides he's coming back, which seems more than likely at this point, the Eagles are going to have a tough decision to make: Move on from such a respected and talented veteran while focusing on Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and maybe a new face, or risk relying on a smaller back entering his mid-30s as part of an important rotation.

TE Trey Burton

Before this season, how many fans outside of Philadelphia knew he was on the team? The former undrafted backup has yet to steal a national spotlight, but his five touchdown catches in 2017 should not go unnoticed, especially considering how often he played the role of jump-ball specialist for Carson Wentz.

Trey Burton broke out with five touchdown catches in 2017. USATSI

There's no doubt that Zach Ertz is locked up for the long haul as the No. 1 in town, but with Brent Celek potentially playing his last game as an Eagle on Sunday, there should be room for Burton in Philadelphia. That doesn't mean, however, the two sides are guaranteed for a reunion. Burton loves his teammates, but maybe we're in for a testing-of-the-market situation.

OLB Nigel Bradham

He has to be the biggest potential prize of the Eagles' free-agent crop, by far. It's a mild surprise, in fact, that Philadelphia hasn't already extended the Jim Schwartz favorite, but there's obviously still time for that. A former Buffalo Bills starter who came over with Schwartz in 2016, the imposing first-teamer had stretches of Pro Bowl-caliber play this year, and ever since middle linebacker Jordan Hicks went down with a season-ending injury early in the season, Bradham has been lauded for his direction at the heart of the defense, playing a big role in the team's reputed run defense. Wherever he ends up, he'll probably be rewarded handsomely.

CB Patrick Robinson

Just like when he first signed with the Eagles on a one-year deal in late March 2017, Robinson will probably be something of a gamble as a free agent this time around, and that's because his career has been pretty unpredictable.

Patrick Robinson has drawn high praise for his work in the slot in 2017. USATSI

Once a promising youngster with the New Orleans Saints, he bounced around, on and off the injury report, before landing in Philly as a trial-run nickel corner. Under Schwartz, however, Robinson has been tremendously steady, sometimes earning the reputation of top CB in the Eagles' secondary. At 30, he's not a sure bet to be back, especially with early-round picks Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas in the waiting, but if Philadelphia doesn't at least extend another short-term offer, that'd be a surprise.

***

Among the Eagles' other notable free agents entering the 2018 offseason are defensive tackle Beau Allen, safety Corey Graham and kicker Caleb Sturgis, who was replaced by Jake Elliott after suffering an injury in the team's opening game this season.