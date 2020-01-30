Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs' Andy Reid warns Jimmy Garoppolo is 'a heck of a quarterback throwing the football'

The San Francisco 49ers got to Super Bowl LIV by running the football and that's no secret. They rushed for 308 yards against the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round and then 354 yards in the NFC Conference Championship against the Green Bay Packers. There's no doubt the ground game is the most effective part of the 49ers' offensive attack, but is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo capable of stepping up for his team if need be against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday?

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones told Tom Pelissero on Wednesday that he believes the key to victory is putting the game on Garoppolo's shoulders. He's thrown for just 208 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the postseason, and hasn't been a big part of the 49ers' victories.

Head coach Andy Reid doesn't subscribe to that theory, however, and he believes that Garoppolo can lead the 49ers to victory if the Chiefs dare him to. Reid says Kansas City has to prepare for everything that San Francisco has on offense.

"I respect the heck out of him," Reid said, via NFL.com. "I think Jimmy, they decided they've been running the ball here, but Jimmy if you really look at it his quarterback ratings, his percentages, all the statistical facts about him you see he's a heck of a quarterback throwing the football. When you come in to play the 49ers, you better be ready to play a complete game, the run and pass game. You better be ready to do it for four quarters so that's how we're preparing. We love the challenge so it not about being nervous, it's about loving the opportunity to play against a great team and a great setting -- that's why we do this and that's the exciting part of it."

Garoppolo threw for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in the regular season. He finished No. 12 in the league in passing yards and tied for fifth in touchdown passes. While the 49ers didn't suffer their first loss until Week 10, Garoppolo was always the question mark -- could he win games for his team?

A turning point occurred in Week 14 when the 49ers took down the New Orleans Saints, 48-46. As the score implies, it was a shootout from beginning to end, and Garoppolo was able to out-duel one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Drew Brees on the road. Garoppolo completed 74.3 percent of his passes for 349 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Down one point with under a minute remaining in regulation, Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle, who traveled 39 yards to set up the game-winning field goal. While Kittle did carry several defenders on his back to pick up those crucial yards, the moment clearly wasn't too big for Garoppolo.

The 49ers quarterback evolved from the team's question mark to a legitimate part of the offense as the season went on, and while he hasn't had to do much in the playoffs, Reid understands the Chiefs have to prepare for the 49ers offense as a whole.