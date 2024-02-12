With the Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, rap superstar Drake cashed in on a $1.15 million bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl. Drake's bet on a Chiefs victory, which he shared a day before the game on his Instagram account, will net him $1.196 million thanks to an estimated payout of $2,346,000.

Drake's rationale was a fairly simple one: He wrote "I can't bet against the swifties," in reference to the rabid fanbase of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift -- but it adds yet another layer to a dynasty-securing Chiefs Super Bowl victory, which came at the end of nearly a full overtime period after a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman gave the Chiefs their third Super Bowl win in the past five seasons.

In the process of winning the Super Bowl, the Chiefs broke the dreaded "Drake Curse," which has afflicted many teams he bets on or otherwise supports in championship games. That curse gets broken by Kansas City only one year after Patrick Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP for the third time in his career, broke a jinx on the NFL league MVP in the Super Bowl that had lasted some two decades before the Chiefs' win in Super Bowl LVII.



Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl championship gear now available

The Kansas City Chiefs just won back-to-back Super Bowls! Get Chiefs hats, shirts, jerseys, and more to celebrate the historic win. Get Chiefs Super Bowl gear here now.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.