The Kansas City Chiefs are a dynasty, and Patrick Mahomes strengthened his argument as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time during Sunday's 25-22 OT win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Mahomes, whose game-winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime gave the Chiefs the win, has joined Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman as the only starting quarterbacks with at least three Super Bowl wins. He was named Super Bowl MVP for the third time, a feat only Brady (five time) and Montana (three times) have matched.

While he won the game with his arm, Mahomes put himself and his team in position to win the game by making some key plays with his legs. In overtime, Mahomes had an eight-yard run on 4th-and-1 and a 19-yard run in overtime moments later. Those plays set up his game-winning strike to Hardman with three seconds left in overtime.

Mahomes finished the night with 333 yards and two touchdowns on 34 of 46 passing. But he also ran for a team-high 66 yards on nine carries, the second-most rushing yards by a quarterback in Super Bowl history.

You've got to think that Mahomes' success as a runner was at least partly due to Dre Greenlaw's injury that was sufferred midway through the second quarter. With Greenlaw out, the 49ers lost a key component of the middle of their defense, and Mahomes took full advantage.

That's the thing about Mahomes. While his arm gets the headlines, his ability as an all-around athlete is one of the reasons why he's a two-time league MVP and now three-time Super Bowl MVP. His competitive drive is also a reason why the Chiefs are the first team since Brady's Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

But if you think the Chiefs are done, Mahomes has other ideas.

"It's the start of one," Mahomes told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson afterward when asked if the Chiefs are indeed a dynasty. "We're not done. I know we're going to celebrate tonight ... but we're not done. We've got a young team, we're going to keep this thing going."

