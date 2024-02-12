The Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty now includes back-to-back Super Bowl wins. Andy Reid and his team accomplished that feat after their 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. In the process, the Chiefs joined the New England Patriots as the only teams to win a Super Bowl that was decided in OT.

The Chiefs join the 49ers, Patriots, Steelers, Packers and Giants as the only franchises to own four Vince Lombardi Trophies. They are also the NFL's first back-to-back champion since the 2003-04 Patriots.

Kansas City is the ninth team to win back-to-back Super Bowls, but only the second team this century to do so.

Team Super Bowls won Green Bay Packers I, II Miami Dolphins VII, VIII Pittsburgh Steelers IX, X, XIII, XIV San Francisco 49ers XXIII, XXIV Dallas Cowboys XXVII, XXVIII Denver Broncos XXXII, XXXIII New England Patriots XXXVIII, XXXIX Kansas City Chiefs LVII, LVIII

Several teams, including the 2020 Chiefs, came up just short in their quest of winning back-to-back titles. Ironically, not many people thought that this Chiefs team would even get back to the Super Bowl after what was a challenging regular season.

But Kansas City showed its championship mettle in the playoffs. They dispatched the Dolphins on Super Wild Card Weekend before winning its first road playoff games of the Patriots Mahomes era. Speaking of Mahomes, he joins Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw as the only starting quarterbacks to win four Super Bowls.

Reid also made history on Sunday night. The longtime coach has joined the short list of coaches who have won three Super Bowls, a group that also includes Bill Belichick, Chuck Noll, Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs.

So, what can the Chiefs do an for an encore? They can now try to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

