Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs just won their second consecutive Super Bowl, and it seems like the sports world is ready to have the GOAT conversation.

Mahomes, now a three-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Super Bowl MVP, said the Chiefs can finally be considered a dynasty. However, he cautioned they were just getting started.

"Yeah, it's the start of one," Mahomes said. "We are not done."

The same could be said about him. The 28-year-old now has a total of 15 playoff wins, the most by any quarterback before the age of 30. That is two more wins than Tom Brady had in his 20s, and that football journey ended with him winning a record-breaking seven Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes' achievements haven't gone unnoticed by other top athletes, or former U.S. President Barack Obama, who congratulated the team for its performance under pressure.

Here are some of the biggest social media reactions after the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII:

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young had some big statements regarding Mahomes and his future.

For those who missed the game, NBA legend Magic Johnson recapped what happened.

Others are not going to wait any longer to have the conversation. Two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith has made his decision on the GOAT.

Smith is definitely not the only one. Chase Daniel, who played in the NFL for 14 years, agrees that Mahomes has already done enough to be considered the best to ever do it.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu, who in 2019 won a Super Bowl as Mahomes' teammate, was definitely impressed too.

NBA champion Alex Caruso talked about Mahomes' "Legacy driivveeee" and noted he was impressed with Kansas City as a whole.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clark was another athlete ready to call Mahomes the GOAT.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III talked about how Mahomes always delivers, and also reminded everyone that neither Sunday's achievement nor Mahomes' performance should be taken for granted.

The former Heisman trophy winner claims Mahomes is already the NFL's second-best quarterback in history after just six seasons in the league.

But perhaps one of the best reactions on social media came from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, who is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's doppelgänger. The big man celebrated the Super Bowl victory accordingly in a video shared by teammate Trey Murphy III.