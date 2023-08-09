NFL free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs, was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail in Charlotte, N.C., early on Tuesday and is facing several charges. Breeland was allegedly in possession of a stolen vehicle, firearms and drugs.

The police report showed he was in a Mercedes-Benz SUV stolen from Florida and that he had multiple guns -- including two AR-15s and two AK-47s. Breeland also possessed more than five pounds of marijuana, 62 grams of suspected mushrooms and drug paraphernalia. He was caught during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon.

Here is the list of charges, per local station WBTV:

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Altering serial numbers

Altering a title

Possession of marijuana

Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance

Possession of a stolen firearm

Breeland was released at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday after posting a $30,000 bond.

The former Clemson star was taken by Washington in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He stayed in D.C. until 2017, appearing in 60 games. After a year with the Green Bay Packers, Breeland joined the Chiefs in 2019 and was instrumental in helping Kansas City defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31–20 in Super Bowl LIV. Breeland recorded a team-high seven tackles and intercepted a pass by Jimmy Garoppolo in the victory.

Breeland registered 48 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 16 regular-season games during his first season with the Chiefs. He re-signed in 2020, but that season saw him get a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

He joined the Vikings in 2021 and played 13 games for them, but the cornerback has not played an NFL game since then. His most recent opportunity was this past season when he was on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

This week was not Breeland's first time in trouble with the law. In 2020, he was also arrested on multiple charges in South Carolina. At the time of that arrest, Breeland proclaimed his innocence and said a "lot of people wanna speculate on my situation and don't know the facts."

The free agent has not commented on the current situation.