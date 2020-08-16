Watch Now: Fantasy Beat: Indianapolis Colts ( 9:41 )

There seemed to be a game of musical chairs between veteran quarterbacks this offseason as a number of familiar faces are now donning different uniforms heading into 2020. Tom Brady is now in Tampa Bay, Cam Newton is in New England, and Philip Rivers traded in his powder-blue Chargers jersey for a slightly darker shade after signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

This signing by Indy now has the franchise as a dark horse to come out of the AFC after a 2019 season that saw less than stellar play under center. Rivers brings nearly two-decades of starting experience to the Colts and arguably a Hall of Fame résumé. With a sturdier offensive line in Indianapolis and comparable pieces to what he had on the offensive and defensive side of the ball in Los Angeles, Rivers and the Colts are poised to make some noise out of the gate.

"Just to get him here in this building in Indianapolis is special," Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton told The NFL Today's Nate Burleson of Rivers' arrival. "The guy knows a lot [about] football, he has a ton of knowledge, and we love to have him. He's a blessing to have."

Last season, Rivers admittedly struggled at times, throwing 20 interceptions. Part of the blame can be placed on an insufficient O-line in front of him, but taking batter care of the football will be key as he makes this transition to Indy. While those turnovers were less than desirable, Rivers still completed 66% of his passes and threw for over 4,600 yards over 16 games, which was far better than the production the Colts received from both Jacoby Brissett and Brian Hoyer over 16 starts combined in 2019.

Of course, Rivers also brings his own unique personality to the Colts and that energy has already been felt even off the field.

"He's showed it already a couple times just in the locker room while we're playing cornhole," Hilton said of Rivers' competitive energy. "He's bringing it. ... Out there on the field, I know he's going to bring it as well and we just have to match his energy."

Not only did the Colts bring Rivers aboard to start under center, but they also added to the defensive by trading for Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and signing corner Xavier Rhodes. The offense also added receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor at the 2020 draft.

"We can do a lot," Hilton said of Indy's potential in 2020. "We can be special. The defense is bulked up. The defense got a lot stronger. Offensively, we've got Philip at quarterback, our backs -- we have a four-headed monster, tight ends -- three strong, and at receiver we've got a lot of versatility. We've got guys that are big, speedsters, we've got small guys that are speedsters, we've got guys that can do it all. We're going to be a problem."

Specifically for Hilton, he'll be a key piece to the Colts offensive yet again in 2020, but the main goal for him will be to stay healthy after playing in just 10 games last season due to injury. If he can stay on the field, Indy will certainly be a handful to deal with this year.