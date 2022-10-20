Award winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is releasing her latest album 'Midnights' at midnight on Oct. 21. However, those watching the New Orleans Saints take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday evening will get to see a sneak peek of the project a few hours earlier.

Swift made the announcement in a social media post:

"If you tune into the Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime, I'm going to be showing a first look at the secret projects that I have been working on very hard for a very long time getting ready for the 'Midnights' album," she said on an Instagram video. "And you would see it before the 'Midnights' album came out. So, meet me there?"

The teaser video is set to be shown during a third quarter ad break. The catch is that to watch it live, fans will need to watch using Amazon Prime Video.

'Midnights' is Swift's 10th studio album, which shows how busy her schedule has been. She released both her eight and ninth albums, 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' in 2020. According to reports, Swift was asked to perform at Super Bowl LVII but she declined because, aside from producing new content, Swift is also focusing on re-recording all of her first six albums. Although she owned the rights the compositions, she didn't own the rights to the original recordings.

While Taylor Swift might not often be associated with NFL, it's a given fact that some well known athletes could be classified as "Swifties." Among there are tennis legend Serena Williams, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski and Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

For those who are watching Thursday Night Football for the game, click here for picks and previews of the Week 7 opener, which starts at 8:20 p.m. ET. For those interested in 'Midnights,' here is the full track listing:

1. Lavender Haze

2. Maroon

3. Anti-Hero

4. Snow on the Beach [ft. Lana Del Rey]

5. You're on Your Own, Kid

6. Midnight Rain

7. Question...?

8. Vigilante Shit

9. Bejeweled

10. Labyrinth

11. Karma

12. Sweet Nothing

13. Mastermind