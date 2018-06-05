Terrell Owens eyes comeback with 49ers, says he can be Garoppolo's 'big-play receiver'

Terrell Owens hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2010 season when, at the age of 37, he had 72 receptions for 983 yards and 9 touchdowns with the Bengals. Nearly eight years later, Owens is on his way to his rightful place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But before his enshrinement in August, T.O. would like another shot to play in the NFL.

It all started when 49ers general manager John Lynch congratulated Owens after he tweeted his support for Alzheimer's awareness.

Pro-football Hall of Famer @terrellowens goes purple to raise Alzheimer's awareness. RT and join him in supporting the fight to #EndAlzheimers! https://t.co/aRAWrvn3wO pic.twitter.com/dB3ddoWAGV — Alzheimer's Assoc. (@alzassociation) May 31, 2018

And Lynch's kind words led to this from Owens:

Thanks. I know Jimmy G is gonna need a big play receiver this year at some point. Let's make it happen. #StayReady #VetMin https://t.co/cuHToOZOfE — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) June 2, 2018

And there it is.

The 49ers' leading receiver a season ago was running back Carlos Hyde (59 receptions, 350 yards), who is now in Cleveland. But Marquise Goodwin led the team in yards per catch (17.2) and total receiving yards (962) and at 27 he's a much better "big play" candidate than the 44-year-old Owens.

But after Goodwin, you could argue that Owens could possibly upgrade an otherwise uninspiring group of wide receivers. Trent Taylor had 43 receptions as a rookie, followed by 31-year-old Pierre Garcon (40 receptions), who missed half of last season with an injury. Aldrick Robinson, in his first year in San Francisco, added 19 catches.

But the 49ers drafted two wideouts -- Dante Pettis in the second round and Richie James five rounds later -- and even if they didn't address the position at all during the offseason there's virtually no chance they'd turn to Owens for help.

As it stands, Owens is headed to Canton. And if San Francisco decides to bolster its wide receiver corps, more likely candidates include Dez Bryant, Jeremy Maclin, Eric Decker or Jaelen Strong -- none older than 31, and all having been on NFL rosters as recently as last season.