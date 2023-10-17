Former NFL star wideout and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was hit by a car this week, and authorities are investigating the incident as a deliberate act, per KTLA. Owens reportedly was not seriously hurt, and did not require a hospital visit. TMZ was first on the story, and says this all stems from a pickup basketball game.

According to TMZ, Owens got into an argument with a man on the court in Calabasas on Monday night. Afterward, that man got into his car and drove into Owens' knee. Police officers took a report for assault with a deadly weapon, but no arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

The 49-year-old played 15 seasons in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Chattanooga, Owens made six Pro Bowls, set multiple NFL records and led the league in receiving touchdowns three times. Currently, Owens' 15,934 receiving yards rank No. 3 all time behind Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald, and his 153 receiving touchdowns rank No. 3 all time as well. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.