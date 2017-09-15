Texans-Bengals: J.J. Watt destroys center with a spear on a lateral to end game

Watt ran over Russell Bodine on the final play of the game

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Bengals and the Texans did not feature much in the way of excitement. There was John Ross's fumble and Andy Dalton's ensuing tackle, A.J. Green's 50-yard catch in triple coverage, Deshaun Watson's 49-yard scamper through the Bengals defense ... and that's about it. 

There were 553 yards of total offense and 774 total yards of punts. The game was not fun. 

The last play of the game, though, was very fun. Right up until J.J. Watt decided he had had just about enough of the Bengals missing around with their silly laterals and decided to plant Bengals center Russell Bodine into the ground. 

Game over, indeed. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

