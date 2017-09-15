Texans-Bengals game: Deshaun Watson avenges Atkins sack with crazy TD run

The Houston Texans surrendered their 2018 first-round pick to move up 13 slots and draft Deshaun Watson for a reason. On Thursday night, which also happens to be Watson's birthday, we saw exactly that reason. But we'll get there in a second.

We've got to set the stage, because before Watson showcased the immensity of his talent, he got absolutely clobbered by Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins. It was a nasty, brutal hit.

Geno Atkins just knocked Deshaun Watson into Week 14. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 15, 2017

So that's what happens when you apply the hit stick with a defensive tackle — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 15, 2017

But not only did the rookie get right back up, he made the Bengals defense look silly while he snaked and stiff-armed his way through all 11 players on the way to a 49-yard touchdown scamper. Check it out:

Wooooooo boy. It's all on display right there. Climbing in the pocket with his eyes down the field, seeing the running lane, throwing the stiff-arm at the diving defensive lineman, turning on the jets to make it through the first wave of tacklers, making the cuts to evade the last line of defense. That's why the Texans went and got this guy when they had the chance.

Needless to say, the NFL world was impressed.

Ok Watson I see you!! — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) September 15, 2017

👀 #4 — Dak Prescott (@dak) September 15, 2017

it didn't all come easy in the first half, but Watson's big run staked the Texans to a 10-6 lead at the break. Given the quality of his offensive line (atrocious is putting it lightly), that's damn impressive.