The Dolphins offensive line plan reportedly could feature a right tackle playing left tackle and vice versa

The Miami Dolphins have themselves set up for the future with 10 picks in the first three rounds of the next two NFL Drafts, but the current version of the Dolphins have plenty of problems that need to be corrected. The offensive line is the first that needs to be addressed.

Miami sent Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans last weekend, leaving the team without a stable left tackle to protect franchise quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on Sundays. With just days until season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Brian Flores still hasn't revealed his starting offensive line, but he has a group in place.

"For the most part – yes, for the most part," Flores said to reporters Thursday. "Yesterday (Wednesday) gave us a good look. (Our) practice in pads gave us a good look at the entire group. We have a starting lineup in mind, yeah. We feel good about it. We'll work that group again today. That could change; but yeah, we have a group in mind."

The Dolphins have an interesting plan regarding their offensive line, one that involves a shakeup at a lot of positions. Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins moved right tackle Jesse Davis to left tackle after the Tunsil trade. Julie'n Davenport, who came from the Texans in the Tunsil deal, has been incorporated at left tackle and right tackle as the Dolphins try to prepare him for the opener. Davenport, who started 15 games for the Texans at left tackle last year, could play right tackle in the opener.

Miami has three new offensive lineman that weren't on the team last week, adding to the dilemma Flores faces as he prepares face what has been one of the NFL's best defenses in the Ravens. Flores has a solution, but the results will have to show on the field.

"We have a good group of guys who have played a good amount of football," Flores said. "From (Danny) Isidora to (Evan) Boehm to (Julie'n) Davenport to (Daniel) Kilgore to (Michael) Deiter to (Shaq) Calhoun, we've got a good group there.

"We'll play the five best guys. We may play more. I thought we had a good practice today. We saw a lot. We learned a lot about the new guys. Again, today's practice is important as well."