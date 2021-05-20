The 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With free agency mostly over with and the 2021 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we can begin to actually preview the 2021 season. The AFC South is going to be one of the most intriguing divisions to watch this season. Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans are looking to defend their divisional title, the Indianapolis Colts have a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, the Jacksonville Jaguars are turning over a new leaf with Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer and tight end Tim Tebow now officially signed and then the Houston Texans are entering what could be a major rebuild.

It's not yet certain whether Tebow will remain on the Jaguars' roster as the team enters the regular season, but should he make the roster here is how you can watch the former quarterback.

Below, we will break down the Jaguars' 2021 schedule. We will list all 17 games, examine key matchups and give an initial season prediction:

2021 Jaguars schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network 1 at Texans Sept. 12 1 p.m. CBS 2 vs. Broncos Sept. 19 1 p.m. CBS 3 vs. Cardinals Sept. 26 1 p.m. CBS 4 at Bengals Sept. 30 8:20 p.m. NFL Network 5 vs. Titans Oct. 10 1 p.m. CBS 6 vs. Dolphins (London) Oct. 17 9:30 a.m. CBS 7 BYE Oct. 24 8 at Seahawks Oct. 31 4:05 p.m. CBS 9 vs. Bills Nov. 7 1 p.m. CBS 10 at Colts Nov. 14 1 p.m. CBS 11 vs. 49ers Nov. 21 1 p.m. FOX 12 vs. Falcons Nov. 28 1 p.m. CBS 13 at Rams Dec. 5 4:25 p.m. CBS 14 at Titans Dec. 12 1 p.m. CBS 15 vs. Texans Dec. 19 1 p.m. CBS 16 at Jets Dec. 26 1 p.m. CBS 17 at Patriots Jan. 2 1 p.m. CBS 18 vs. Colts Jan. 9 1 p.m. CBS

Jaguars key games

Week 10 at Indianapolis Colts: Obviously, every divisional matchup is important, but the Colts were the lone team the Jaguars beat last season. Still, Indy finished second in the AFC South and made the playoffs, but maybe this year Jacksonville could challenge the Colts in the standings. That possibility hinges on how well Carson Wentz works out.

It's Lawrence vs. Joe Burrow! These two last met in the 2020 College Football Playoff title game, where Burrow and his LSU Tigers capped a perfect season with a 42-25 victory. Lawrence did not throw a touchdown in the game, while Burrow tossed five scores. Both players were chosen with the No. 1 overall pick in their respective drafts, and are expected to turn their teams around. Maybe this is the start of a budding rivalry. Week 16 at New York Jets: Lawrence went No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft while Zach Wilson went No. 2. Both the Jaguars and Jets were abysmal last year, so which quarterback can turn their franchise around the quickest? All eyes will be on the quarterbacks this week.

Jaguars toughest matchup

Week: 13 | Date: Dec. 5 | Time: 4:25 p.m.

Opponent: at Los Angeles Rams

The Rams had the best defense in the league last year and it carried the team to the postseason. Now, they also have found a legitimate quarterback in Matthew Stafford. The Rams in L.A. could be the toughest game the Jaguars play this season, and it will be fun to see how Lawrence fares against an elite defense.

Jaguars projected win total:

2021 record prediction: 7-10

A 7-10 season would be a solid campaign for Meyer. This roster has talent on both sides of the ball and a new quarterback who could take the Jaguars to another level by himself. Jacksonville probably isn't ready to compete for a divisional title right now, but the Jaguars could prove to be competitive in 2021 against some very talented teams. This year is about showing Jacksonville is on the right track.