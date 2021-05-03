Rashad Weaver, the Tennessee Titans fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was charged with one count of simple assault on Friday, stemming from an April 18 incident in Pittsburgh. According to the criminal complaint that was filed in Pittsburgh's magisterial district court on Friday and obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, police officers found a woman lying on the ground surrounded by a group of people at 2:28 a.m. on April 18 on South 17th Street between East Carson and Bingham.

Those at the scene say a large man punched the woman later found lying on the ground by officers. One witness said she saw Weaver punch the woman, while another noted that she did not see Weaver commit the blow, but did see the victim fall to the ground. In the complaint, the officer said that he observed no injury consistent with a punch to the head. Meanwhile, the victim was checked by a medical professional and released. However, in the days that followed, the complaint says the victim went to Ohio Valley Hospital on April 22 due to vomiting and was diagnosed with a concussion.

Weaver was not at the scene upon the arrival of law enforcement.

Five minutes prior to this incident, the complaint alleges that Weaver and the woman got into an argument at the Foxtail bar. Officers separated the two after Weaver claimed that she spilled a drink on him. The victim later told officers that she threw the drink at Weaver during the argument. Before leaving the bar, the complaint says that Weaver "stated to other officers on scene that he had no problem hitting a female if they needed it."

"The allegations against my client, Rashad Weaver, are completely false and reckless," said Weaver's attorney Dennis M. Blackwell of The Blackwell Law Firm. "Mr. Weaver takes these charges very seriously, and we look forward to clearing his good name. Without question and without hesitation, we deny Rashad punched anyone, especially a woman. We intend to conduct a full investigation of these charges, and intend to pursue all legal remedies available to Rashad."

Weaver was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 135th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh over the weekend. In a statement responding to this allegation, the team said Monday: "We were made aware of this news this morning. We obviously take this seriously and are in the process of gathering details and working with the league."

A preliminary hearing regarding this charge against Weaver is scheduled for Oct. 5 at Pittsburgh Municipal Court.