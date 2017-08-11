Titans predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

Mike Mularkey's "Exotic Smashmouth" attack now has some serious air support after loading up via the draft and in free agency. Will it put the Titans over the top in 2017 to snap a playoff drought that is going on eight seasons?

The Titans, led by one of the NFL's best offensive lines and bruising runners DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry, just missed the playoffs last season at 9-7. Here's what's in store for this season.

Subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast on iTunes to listen to CBS Sports NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, NFL Insider Jason La Canfora and host Nick Kostos break down the latest news and action all season.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 8.3 46.6% 38.5% 1.9% 0.8%

SportsLine projects the Titans as the favorites in the AFC South despite seeing them as basically an 8-8 team, but the Texans and Colts both have projections within one win. That could make for an exciting December as the Titans try and close things out and win the AFC South title.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 8.5 (O -155) +110 +160 15/1 30/1

All odds via Westgate.

The Titans have picked up a bit of buzz as a potential sleeper team, and taking them to reach nine wins involves dealing with a heavy amount of juice. If that line jumps to nine wins, expect the opposite, with plenty of action on the Under. The books are making the Titans about 50/50 proposition to make the playoffs, which the projections above agree with.

Experts

Ryan Wilson defends his 11-5 prediction: