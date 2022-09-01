The Tennessee Titans have reportedly suffered a signifiant injury just after the team posted their first 53-man roster of the 2022 regular season. Starting linebacker Harold Landry suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday's practice, according to ESPN.

Landry, 26, was coming off a 2021 season that saw him earn Pro Bowl honors for the first time. The 2018 second-round pick racked up a career-high 12 sacks while helping the Titans clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed entering the playoffs.

After making three starts as a rookie, Landry started in each of the Titans' games over the past three seasons. Over that span, the former Boston College standout tallied 31 sacks, 256 tackles (41 for loss), two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Landry's injury has slightly altered the Titans' odds at winning the AFC South for a third straight year. Tennessee's odds to win the division have dipped from 35.5% to 32.6%, according to CBS Sports data scientist Stephen Oh. The Titans' odds at making the playoffs have also fallen from 55.6% to 52.3%.

Ola Adeniyi is currently listed behind Landry on the Titans' depth chart. A former undrafted rookie, Adeniyi signed with the Titans in 2021 after spending his first three seasons in Pittsburgh. During his first season in Nashville, Adeniyi recorded a career-high 2.5 sacks while appearing in 16 games. He was a constant presence on special teams last season, appearing in at least 59% of the Titans' special teams snaps in all but one game that he was active for.

Rashad Weaver, a 2021 fourth-round pick who appeared in two games last season, is also expected to receive a bigger role on defense given Landry's injury.

Look for the Titans to quickly address Landry's loss before their Week 1 matchup with the Giants. There are several free agent pass rushers, including former 49ers Pro Bowler Dee Ford, who are currently free agents with the start of the regular season on the horizon.